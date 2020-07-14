Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham’s long-term future at the club could be in doubt, despite his contract being extended by a further year to run until 2023.

Abraham has been one of the beneficiaries of manager Frank Lampard ‘s focus on youth this season, racking up 41 appearances and netting 16 goals in all competitions.

Alongside the likes of Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James, Billy Gilmour, Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Abraham has starred at times this year.

However, unlike those others, he has not signed a lucrative new deal, with his latest extension coming by way of a clause inserted into the deal he signed back in 2017 before he joined Swansea on loan.

Abraham will also struggle for guaranteed first team minutes next season, with Timo Werner joining from RB Leipzig in a bumper £47.5 million deal.

Olivier Giroud has earned himself an extension after netting five league goals in seven starts since getting back into first team contention in February.

In fact, the Frenchman has started ahead of Abraham in four of Chelsea six post-lockdown Premier League games.

Abraham played the full 90 minutes in the embarrassing 3-0 loss to Sheffield United and was promptly dropped to the bench for their next game against Norwich.

There have reportedly been talks over a pay rise for the forward but an agreement is yet to be reached and the fact that he will not be guaranteed a spot in the starting XI next season could see him look elsewhere.

The year’s extension will safeguard his value, ensuring Chelsea can demand top whack for the academy graduate.