TAMI evicted from Big Brother Naija Season 9 

The pair of Damilola and Toyosi, known as TAMI, became the first housemates to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija Season 9 house.

They were evicted at the live show on Sunday having had the highest number of eviction votes from fellow housemates

Four pairs: Chekas, Radicals, Streeze and Tami, secured the least number of votes from viewers and were put up for possible eviction.

In a twist of events by Big Brother, the house custodians, Ndi Nne, were asked to use their veto power to save one of the nominated pairs.

With just 20 seconds to weigh the options, the Custodians chose to save the Radicals.

Fellow housemates were thereafter asked to vote for the pair they would like to evict from the remaining three pairs.

Tami had the highest votes, and were evicted.

