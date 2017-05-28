Tambuwal to pay N4m medical expenses of cancer patient awaiting surgery

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has undertaken to offset the medical expenses of Maryam Abubakar, an indigene of the state suffering from cancer and presently receiving treatment at an Indian hospital.

Abubakar’s case went viral under the hash-tag SUPPORTMARYAM, which elicited various online donations from good Samaritans who sympathised with her.

Tambuwal announced his intention to offset the bill in Sokoto on Tuesday through his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Malam Imam Imam.

The governor also urged the people, especially the Muslim faithful to pray for the success of the impending surgery and eventual recovery.

Tambuwal said: “Maryam is one of us and everything possible will be done by the state government to ensure her full recovery.”

The patient, a staff nurse at the state Specialist Hospital, is an indigene of Gilbadi village of Gada Local Government Area of the state.

She was diagnosed with liver cancer in India in 2016 and requires N4 million for a “definitive and life-saving surgery” where the diseased part of the liver will be removed.

Speaking in Sokoto, one of the promoters of the #SUPPORTMARYAM appeal, Dr Auwal Ahmed commended Tambuwal for the gesture and prayed to God for Maryam’s quick recovery.

Ahmed said: “The governor has intervened in other areas for citizens in need of help. This is commendable and we pray to God to reward him.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email

