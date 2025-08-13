Tambuwal: Sokoto PDP faults arrest, calls for fair investigation

The Sokoto State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared its support for former Sokoto State Governor and serving Senator, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, following his recent arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement on Tuesday by its Publicity Secretary, Hassan Sanyinnawal, the party called for fairness, transparency, and due process in the investigation, urging that the matter be handled without political bias.

The PDP said Tambuwal’s record in public service speaks for itself and that the people of Sokoto State hold him in high regard.

The party also reaffirmed its commitment to protecting democratic values and the rights of all political leaders to fair treatment under the law.

“We stand firmly behind Senator Tambuwal and urge that all investigations be carried out objectively and in accordance with the law,” the statement read. “We encourage all institutions to work independently and without prejudice.”

The party further called on citizens to remain committed to democratic principles and to engage constructively in the political process.

Post Views: 15