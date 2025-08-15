Tambuwal returns to Sokoto, vows to end Tinubu’s administration in 2027

Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, senator representing Sokoto South and former governor of Sokoto State, has criticised President Bola Tinubu and the APC-led government, accusing them of pushing Nigeria into economic hardship, insecurity, and political decline.

He called on Nigerians across all divides to unite and mobilise for the removal of Tinubu and the APC from power in 2027, insisting that the current administration has nothing to offer but more suffering.

Tambuwal made the call on Friday when he entered the Sokoto metropolis to a welcome by supporters from Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara states, in what political observers describe as a show of force ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“In 2023, we went round the country warning Nigerians not to vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a man whose leadership would throw this country into what I called Bola’s Garbage, and today, the hardship, hunger, and hopelessness you see around are proof of what we said,” Tambuwal said while addressing his loyalists who trooped out to welcome him.

“My message is simple: we must join forces to send APC and Tinubu packing in 2027. The ADC and our allies will galvanise every corner of this country to make that happen.

“We will not be intimidated, we will not be silenced, and we will not allow the suffering of Nigerians to continue unchecked,” he vowed.

Tambuwal also addressed recent reports of his appearance before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), describing the visit as entirely voluntary and a non-issue.

“My visit to the EFCC was voluntary, on my own volition. I was quizzed and released on self-recognition as a man honoured with the national honour of the Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR).

“Their so-called allegations that I withdrew over N2 billion monthly from the Sokoto State Government account are nothing but blatant lies. How much is even the state’s monthly allocation from the Federal Government?” he queried.

The senator accused the state government of orchestrating politically motivated witch-hunts, noting that the inquiry set up last year ended up finding nothing against him despite multiple sittings.

“They can set up as many fake panels as they want; they will find nothing. I will not be shaken or intimidated by anybody or any group. The truth will always stand tall,” Tambuwal asserted.

The return of Tambuwal, who served as the Director General of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation during the 2023 elections, drew thousands of party members, women’s groups, youth organisations, and loyalists who lined the streets in a procession, chanting solidarity songs and waving banners declaring readiness to reclaim power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

