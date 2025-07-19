Tambuwal hails Peter Obi at 64, says he represents integrity, service

Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has extended warm birthday wishes to Peter Gregory Obi, on the occasion of his 64th birthday, describing him as a shining example of principled leadership and moral clarity in Nigeria’s democratic space.

In a message personally posted on his official X account on Friday, Tambuwal praised Obi’s unwavering dedication to public service — both in office and as a private citizen.

“In a time when our nation yearns for principled leadership and moral clarity, your life has come to represent the possibility of a politics grounded in integrity, discipline, and service,” he wrote.

Reflecting on Obi’s legacy as former Governor of Anambra State, Tambuwal highlighted his prudent approach to governance, investments in education and healthcare, and a people-centred administration that remains widely admired.

“Even outside public office, your continued support to schools, hospitals, and communities across Nigeria speaks volumes of your philanthropy and commitment to humanity,” the Senator noted.

Tambuwal, a former Governor of Sokoto State and current Senator representing Sokoto South, also commended Obi’s courage to challenge the status quo without resorting to populism or divisiveness.

“You have consistently chosen the path of prudence over populism, of compassion over convenience, and of conscience over conformity,” he added.

The post, which drew wide engagement on the platform, concluded with a prayer for continued strength, peace, and impactful years ahead for Mr. Obi.

