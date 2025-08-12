Tambuwal: EFCC now used to witch-hunt opposition – Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has accused the President Bola Tinubu-led administration of weaponising the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to witch-hunt and intimidate opposition figures.

This came as the anti-graft agency detained former governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, over alleged illegal withdrawal of more than N189 billion during his tenure.

Reacting to the detention, Atiku claimed the move was part of a broader agenda to “harass, intimidate, and decimate” members of the opposition coalition.

“The only reason the EFCC has detained the former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, is because he is a member of the opposition Coalition,” Atiku said in a statement. “It is a continuation of the Tinubu-led administration’s agenda to intimidate the opposition.”

The former Vice President, who was instrumental in the establishment of the EFCC during his time in office, alleged that the agency’s anti-corruption drive had been “objectified” as a political tool to coerce opponents into joining the ruling party.

“Today, anyone who associates with the opposition is a target for phantom corruption allegations. As soon as they are coerced into the political agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, their ‘sins’ are forgiven,” he said.

Atiku warned that such practices were eroding institutional integrity and creating fertile ground for corruption to flourish.

He pointed to a “growing trend” where anti-corruption bodies were allegedly being deployed to force opposition governors and political leaders into the ruling party.

While calling for a united front in the fight against genuine corruption, Atiku urged civil society, Nigerians, and the international community to condemn what he described as “anti-democratic machinations” aimed at railroading the country into a one-party state.

“We will never succumb to these tactics. The use of anti-corruption agencies as a political agenda must be roundly condemned,” he added.

