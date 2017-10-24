Tambuwal asks Assembly for N4.31b virement

The Sokoto State House of Assembly on Tuesday received letters from Governor Aminu Tambuwal requesting additional virement of N4.31 billion to accommodate capital and recurrent expenditures in the 2017 budget.

Tambuwal, in the letters read by the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, drew the attention of the assembly to the ongoing development projects and services in the state.

He stated: “Therefore, there is the need for the modifications in the budgetary provisions in order to ensure sustainability of the projects and services in the state.

“Further to that, all the affected votes of charge will be harmonised in the state’s budget outlay to ensure prudence in the management of the resources.

“It is in this regard, I forward to the house, the attached capital and recurrent virement warrants request involving N3.5 billion for capital projects and N810 million for recurrent expenditure.”

The deputy speaker, who presided over the Assembly, referred the request to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation for further legislative action.