Tambuwal appoints 38 Perm Secs, DGs weeks to handover

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, on Tuesday, swore in 23 permanent secretaries and 15 Director Generals.

The swearing-in ceremony took place 27 days to the handing over of power to the newly elected governor of the state.

Among those appointed were his Senior Special Assistant and the Director, Press in the Deputy Governor’s office, Abdulnaseer Abubakar Sayinna and Aminu Abubakar.

The appointment came at the time that the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Sokoto state chapter, decried the delay in the payment of salaries.