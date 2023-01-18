The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that by members of the G5 on their preferred presidential candidate for the February 25 election will soon be concluded.

The Governor spoke on Tuesday at a rally of the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

Wike said: “Now, it is one man, one vote.

“All the votes must be in one basket from governorship to House of Assembly.

“The other one we are concluding.

“When we conclude, you will be told.

“Nobody should intimidate you.

“Nobody should tell you any story.

“We are free born of this country.

“We are not second class citizens.

“Nobody can tell us anything.

“I dare them.

“Let anybody do any funny thing, we’ll tell them we are from Rivers State.

“This election we are going for is a fight to finish and we are very ready.

“We are waiting for those strangers, those people who can sell their state for a pot of porridge, we are waiting for them to come back.

“Do they have anything to offer?”