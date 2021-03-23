Prof. Uche Azikiwe, wife of the former President of Nigeria, late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, and Beatrice Ekwueme have advised Nigerians not to hesitate to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Prof. Azikiwe and Ekwueme, wife of a former Vice President of Nigeria, gave the advice in Enugu on Monday after receiving their first jab of the vaccine.

Azikiwe said the vaccine had no effect on her after 15 minutes of receiving it.

She thanked Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for directing the Executive Secretary of Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. George Ugwu, to vaccinate her.

Prof. Azikiwe was vaccinated at her Onuiyi Haven, Zik’s Residence in Nsukka, Enugu State.

She appealed to Nigerians to protect themselves by taking the vaccine.

On her part, Ekwueme expressed delight that she took her dose without any effect.

She said: “I have just taken my first jab and it is not as painful as I thought because I am not needle friendly.

“After taking the jab, I wondered if I was still expecting anything, but it is all over, it is something worth taking.”

Ekwueme revealed that she had lost few friends to the pandemic and urged those who are qualified to take the vaccine to go for it.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the first phase of the vaccination is ongoing across the 17 Local Government Areas of Enugu State for front line health workers and key stakeholders.