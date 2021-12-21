TAJBank receives multiple ISO certifications for service excellence – MD

TAJBank Nigeria Limited, a leading Nigerian non-interest banking services provider, has received three International Standards Organisation certifications for its commitment to customer safety assurance, service excellence and business operations resilience.

The bank’s Founder and Managing Director, Hamid Joda, revealed this in a statement he issued on Tuesday.

Joda said that the recognition, by Certification Partner Global, was coming on the heels of other numerous domestic and international awards bagged by the bank over the past three months.

He said: “The latest certifications of TAJBank comprises the ISO 27001, ISO 22301, and ISO 20000 on Information Security, Business Continuity, and IT Service Management Systems.

“They demonstrate the bank’s commitment to prioritising business operation resilience, customer safety, and service excellence at all times.”

He added that the issuance of the ISO 27001 certification to TAJBank also proved its assurance to customers that it had duly applied relevant information security controls to ensure the confidentiality, integrity and availability of customers’ information.

Joda said: “The ISO 22301 is also evidence that TAJBank business operation is conducted with best practices to prevent, prepare for, respond to and recover from unexpected and disruptive incidents.

“Similarly, ISO 20000 shows that TAJBank makes IT a business enabler, through robust service management system in the delivery of IT-related services, and is also regularly optimizing technology for its current and future needs.”

Joda assured that the bank’s management was fully aware of the risks and impact involved in using technology to drive businesses.

He added: “This requires us to be increasingly aware of our roles and responsibilities in ensuring that we actively play our part in following international best practices and standards.”

Meanwhile, TAJBank’s Executive Director and Chief Marketing Officer, Sherif Idi, has said that the bank was one of the few banks in the country to have successfully integrated and passed three rigorous management standards.

Idi said: “This certification has further positioned and strengthened TAJBank’s quest to continually drive our digital banking strategy for world-class financial services that enable our customers’ security, excellent services, and meet regulatory requirements.”