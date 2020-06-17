TAJBank, Nigeria’s most innovative Non-Interest financial institution, has announced the recent appointment of the Bank as a Receiving Agent by the Nigerians Customs Service.

TAJBank, upon appointment, is saddled with the responsibility of serving as the official agent for the NCS for the collection of all forms of revenues of the Nigerian Customs Service.

In a statement issued by the Bank, it reiterated its commitment to deploy cutting edge information technology to broaden the revenue collection platforms of the NCS.

This will be achieved through provision of various e-based options to be made available to revenue payers.

This model is expected to ease revenue collection and boost the Federal Government’s revenue drive.

The bank looks forward to fostering a mutually rewarding relationship with the NCS.

The Nigerian Customs Service was established as an independent customs service under the supervisory oversight of the Nigerian Ministry of Finance.

The NCS is responsible for the collection of customs revenue and anti-smuggling efforts.