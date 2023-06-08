Taiwo Awoniyi makes surprise visit to General Hospital, offsets cancer patient’s bill, others

Super Eagles of Nigeria and Nottingham Forest of England striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, on Thursday visited the Ilorin General Hospital in Kwara State to make cash donations to the needy.

The former Union Berlin of Germany marksman was received by the hospital’s Chief Medical Director, Dr. Bola Abdulkadir.

The Super Eagles’ striker was later conducted round different wards of the hospital, where a female cancer patient was introduced to him for help.

The Nottingham Forest striker after receiving briefs of the patient was told that the woman needs a complete dose of a particular injection, which each cost N107,000 and paid for the remaining four doses.

Another patient who needed just N5,000 to get oxygen for one of her children received over N100,000 from the former Liverpool forward, while he also supported two old men with another N100,000.

Awoniyi’s many donations came after he had presented envelopes containing cash to several patients at the hospital receiving treatments.

The Nottingham Forest striker also initiated several unaccounted donations at the hospital before departing for his usual off season training.

While in the office of the CMD, Dr. Abdulkadir, thanked the Super Eagles striker for deeming it feat to visit the hospital to make donations to the patients.

The CMD posited that government alone cannot shoulder the responsibility of everything hence the need for the well to do individuals to be of help.

He solicited the support of the striker where he urged him to make donation to a foundation in the hospital where funds are accessed for the needy.

Awoniyi had earlier visited the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Zulu-Gambari, where the Chairman of the Kwara State Traditional Council prayed vehemently for his success in the upcoming season and beyond.