Taiwo Awoniyi donates modern dressing room to Kwara school

Super Eagles and Nothingham Forest of England striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, has constructed a modern day dressing room for Sheikh Abdulkadir College, Ilorin, the school at which he was discovered.



The former Liverpool forward also renovated the pavilion of the school in an attempt to give back to the society that made him.



The Chairman of the organising committee for the striker’s sponsored football tourney, “Never Stop Dreaming Cup 2023,” Coach Mustapha Olokode, told newsmen in Ilorin on Saturday at the opening ceremony of the tournament that the new gesture is one in many to come for the college.



Olokode also hinted of the Super Eagles’ striker plans to lay an artificial grass on the pitch later on, which is in the next phase of Awoniyi’s project for the college.



In his remarks, the representative from the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Kwara State who also doubles as the State Coordinator for School Sports, Joshua Yisa commended Awoniyi for his gesture and the idea of the tournament.



“This is a welcome development. Awoniyi has put a smile on the faces of many youths by sponsoring this competition,” Yisa said.



Yisa also lauded the Nottingham Forest striker for the construction of modern dressing room, toilets and office at the college where the competition is being held.



Meanwhile, Awoniyi’s Football Academy, Unicorn FA defeated Sunshine 2-0 in the opening game of the 26-team format competition.



The 26-team format tournament is expected to pull no fewer than 500 players across Kwara State together.



While the eventual winner will be smiling home with a cash prize of N1 million, the runners-up will get a sum of N700,000 while the third place winner will scoop N500,000.



Outstanding players at the end of the tournament are also expected to bag home many gifts which include cash prizes and football materials.