Some unauthorised tailors said to have been sewing fake uniforms of the Oyo State Security Network Agency, better known as Amotekun Corps, to unscrupulous elements in the state have been arrested.

The Chairman of the Amotekun Corps, General Kunle Togun (retd), made this disclosure on FRESH 105.9 FM Political Circuit on Saturday.

Togun said the unscrupulous elements were arrested not far from the radio station in Challenge, Ibadan.

According to him, the suspects were investigated and handed over to the police at Yemetu Police Station.

He said: “We heard that these people were sewing and selling the fake Amotekun uniform to some people, particularly at Lagelu area of Ibadan.

“We are presently in the area to uncover the truth.

“Our fear is that if the uniforms get to the wrong hands and they use them to commit crimes, people will believe it is the handiwork of real Amotekun personnel.”