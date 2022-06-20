Tailor gets nine months jail term for stealing electronics

A Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court in Abuja Monday sentenced a 29-year-old tailor, Nashiru Aliyu, to nine months imprisonment for stealing electronics.

Aliyu, who lives in Gwarimpa Estate in Abuja, is charged with criminal trespass, housebreaking, and theft.

The Area Court judge, Malam Sulyman Ola, however, gave Aliyu an option of an N20,000 fine.

Aliyu, had earlier pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada told the court that the convict committed the offence on June 10 at about 1: a.m.

Ogada said that the complainant, Elisha Samuel of 37 road Gwarinpa Estate Abuja reported the matter at the Gwarinpa Police Station on June 11.

Ogade said that the convict broke into the complainant’s room and a plasma television, Gotv decoder, Home theatre.

He said that the convict was caught and handed over to the Gwarinpa Police Station for proper investigation.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 348, 246 and 288 of the Penal Code.