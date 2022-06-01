Tailor docked for allegedly stealing customer’s lace materials

A 32-year-old tailor, Esther Dauda, was on Wednesday docked in a Kaduna Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing her customer’s five lace materials.

The police charged Dauda, who lives in Goni-gora in Kaduna, with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April. 22.

Leo said the complainant, Mary Baba gave the defendant the five lace materials and five ”ankara” to sew for her and her friends.

He said that the defendant abscond with the materials.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 281 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 and two sureties in like sum.

Emmanuel held that the sureties must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and must provide evidence of tax payment to the Kaduna State Government.

He adjourned the case until June 23 for hearing.