A 38-year-old tailor, Idris Sanusi, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for alleged assault on an Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company staff.

Sanusi, who resides at 23, Bakare Street, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos, is facing a five-count-charge of unlawful interference, conspiracy, willful damage, assault and breach of peace.

He however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Sergeant Kenrich Nomayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with others still at large on June 7 at 10am at 156, Awolowo Way, Ikeja.

Nomayo said the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by stopping the complainant, Jamiu Mohammed, from carrying out his lawful duties.

He said the defendant willfully damaged the complainant’s Xiami Note 3 phone valued at N40,000.

Nomayo submitted that the defendant unlawfully interfered with IKEDC electric power.

He said: “The complainant and his team were going about their lawful duty, which was monitoring and investigating light, when they saw a ladder, erected against a building.

“He tried to remove the ladder, but was accosted by the defendant, who twisted his hands and damaged his phone in the process.”

Nomayo said the offences contravene Section 168, 173, 340, 350 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, T.A. Ojo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Ojo ordered the surety must be gainfully employed with evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until August 15 for mention.