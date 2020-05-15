Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commiserated with the entire Ilorin Emirate and the immediate family of Dr. Amuda Aluko, the Tafida of Ilorin, who died early on Friday.

“The Governor sends his sincere condolences to the Emir of Ilorin Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the Ilorin emirate as a whole, and the family and associates of the Tafida of Ilorin over this loss. The Governor is sad that the emirate has again lost one of its most illustrious sons whose footprints would remain in the sand of time,” according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Rafiu Ajakaye.

The Governor recalled that Dr. Aluko, owner of the popular Garin Alimi Hospital in Ilorin, contributed immensely to the development of Ilorin and Kwara State and he would be sorely missed.

“Dr Aluko was a statesman by any stretch of the word. He established the largest private hospital in the old Kwara State, which is a 100-bed facility, as a practical demonstration of his patriotism and philanthropy. He was among the first generation of medical doctors in the old Kwara State — indeed among the first three. The Tafida, among other marks of his greatness, was a recipient of a national award (OFR). He was a leading Otoge champion and patron who would look back with pride at the birth of a new Kwara he worked so hard with others to realise,” the statement said.

“It is instructive that the Tafida of Ilorin died in the last lap of the month of mercy during which God’s forgiveness and leniency are so close to mankind. We therefore beseech the Almighty Allah to lighten and ease the account of the elder statesman before his creator, illuminate his grave, and grant him al-Jannah Firdaus.”