Team Nigeria’s taekwondo athletes on Wednesday in Rabat, Morocco helped the contingent to be placed on the 12th African Games’ medals table with one gold and two bronze medals.

Chinazum Nwosu won the gold medal in the female -53kg event, while Sunday Onofe and Okuomose Benjamin won the bronze medals in the male -87kg and +87kg events respectively.

Nwosu had drawn bye in the preliminary round, while she beat Halidou Balkissa of Republic of Niger 23-9 in the quarter-finals and Tsebaot Fikadu of Ethiopia 14-10 in the semi-finals.

She went on to beat Morocco’s Oumaima El Bouchti 26-22 in the final.

On his part, Onofe beat Congo DR’s Esende Chadrack 25-05 in the preliminary round and Fredric Adoua of Chad 15-5 in the quarter-finals.

He however lost to eventual gold medalist Seydou Gbane of Cote d’Ivoire 15-12 in the semi-final.

Benjamin also drew bye in the preliminaries, beat Senegal’s Laye Seye 40-37 in the quarter-finals and lost to Niger’s Alfaga Abdul Razak 32-10 in the semi-finals.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the taekwondo competition will end on Friday.