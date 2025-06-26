Tackling menace of SGBV, child marriage in Nigeria, by Hameed Oyegbade 

Generally, violence refers to behaviour involving physical force intended to hurt, damage, or kill someone. Strictly speaking, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) is violence committed against a person because of his or her sex or gender.

In other words, it is forcing another person to do something against his or her will through violence, coercion, threats, deception, cultural expectations, or economic means. Sexual and Gender-Based Violence includes physical, sexual, verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse, threats, coercion, and economic or educational deprivation, whether occurring in public or private life.

The United Nations described SGBV as any act that seriously inhibits women’s ability to enjoy rights and freedom on the basis of equality with men such as rape, sexual abuse, Female Genital Mutilation among others.

In Nigeria, available data on such violations as reported by a nongovernmental organisation, Lawyers Alert, across various locations in Nigeria, exhibiting types and trends indicates that 85 percent of GBV and VAWG incidents are criminal in nature. The data can be found on Lawyers Alert’s online tool, styled: “LadockT.”

The sad situation of survivors of SGBV in Nigeria, particularly women and girls, leaves much to be desired. Most of the survivors often resign to their fate, with only a few pursuing justice, if lucky to be alive as many victims are not, to tell the story or seek justice.

Unfortunately, the perpetrators of SGBV are not being held to account over the years, owing to the system failures especially lack of diligent prosecution as a result of poor investigation. The relevant provisions of the law have not been properly implemented.

The Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPP Act), signed into law on May 25, 2015 is Nigeria’s most comprehensive legislation to combat violence against individuals. It was aimed at protecting victims of all forms of violence, including domestic abuse, sexual violence, and harmful traditional practices and also ensuring prosecution of perpetrators. But the law has not been well implemented.

Another disturbing trend in Nigeria is the prevalence of child marriage in the country. Human Rights Watch posited that Child marriage remains prevalent in Nigeria because federal and state governments have not adequately enforced laws to prevent it.

Nigeria’s rates of child marriage are some of the highest on the African continent. The federal Child Rights Act (CRA, 2003) prohibits marriage below age 18. It is disturbing that more than two decades after the Child Rights Act was passed, Nigerian girls are still being forced into child marriages.

Child marriage is prohibited by Nigerian constitution as well as the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child and United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which affirm 18 as the age of majority, and guarantee a child’s right to be free from coercion and violence, and to get health care and education.

Without strong regulatory protections for girls, families force them into early marriage for several reasons, including religious and traditional practices and to avoid the social stigma over teen pregnancy. Some families in an attempt to lessen their financial burdens marry their daughters off. Yet, their economic conditions worsened thereafter, and they remain poor. The married girls wouldn’t attend school or were pulled out of school due to poverty and pressure to marry. In some cases, their husbands prevented them from taking on sustained paid employment.

The situation is worrisome with an urgent need for Nigeria to harmonise its laws to conform to international legal standards to protect children from marriage.

The Child Rights Act should be adopted and put into practice by all states. The federal government and state authorities that have adopted the law should create a strong action plan to ensure effective implementation of legislation and sanction noncompliance.

The plight of girls and young women in the country highlights the broader issues involved in ending child marriage throughout Nigeria. All states across Nigeria should strengthen laws and create effective systems to enforce them to guarantee the well-being and safety of Nigeria’s girls and young women. The Nigerian government has obligations under African and international human rights law to protect children from being forced into marriage.

The federal Child Rights Act adopted in Nigerian law bans child marriage as required under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child.

The Nigeria Police Force, primarily saddled with the responsibility to investigate and prosecute, with a view to sanctioning culprits and obtaining justice/remedies for survivors created Gender Units in the six geopolitical zones of the country with the mandate of ensuring diligent prosecution of perpetrators and anyone culpable of such offences but not enough has been achieved.

All hands must be on deck to end all forms of violence against girls and young women in Nigeria through the relevant laws that prohibit such act as prosecution of perpetrators would serve as deterrence to others.

. Oyegbade, a public affairs analyst, writes from Osogbo, Osun State, Nigeria.

