Tacha tackles Tinubu over comment on those seeking change in government

Big Brother Naija former housemate, Tacha, has responded to those telling Nigerians who are seeking a change in government to shut up.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, told change seekers to shut up.

Speaking at a symposium, Tacha stated that those making such comments should respectfully shut up.

The reality show star, who noted that there are discussions going on each day about the 2023 elections, said youths have woken up and are going to ensure their voices are heard.

Tacha also said that while many Nigerians have been mocked with claims of only making noise online, the change youths seek will be replicated offline.

She also said that after God, the next powerful entity is government because one decision they make can make or mar citizens.