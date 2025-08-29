T2 partners Huawei to drive telecoms market re-entry

T2, the officially rebranded 9mobile, has signed a multi-million dollar partnership with Huawei Technologies to modernise its core network infrastructure.

Disclosing this in a statement it issued on Thursday, T2 said the partnership was part of its strategy to re-enter Nigeria’s telecommunications market.

Obafemi Banigbe, Chief Executive Officer of T2, said that the agreement marked a major step in T2’s plan to reclaim its position as a leading player in the industry.

He said the partnership would draw on Huawei’s global expertise in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) to upgrade T2’s core infrastructure.

Banigbe said: “The project will increase network capacity, resilience and security, while laying the foundation for next-generation services.

“This agreement is more than a contract, it is a catalyst.

“Huawei has been a trusted partner throughout our journey and this next chapter reaffirms our shared commitment to innovation, reliability and excellence.

Also Read:

“With Huawei by our side, we are not just upgrading our network, we are future-proofing it.”

Banigbe said the deal with Huawei was a key pillar of the company’s four-phase roadmap: stabilisation, modernisation, transformation and growth.

He explained that the core network modernisation was not only a technical upgrade but also the foundation of a company-wide investment strategy aimed at restoring competitiveness and building a customer-focused, future-ready network.

He said the initiative was expected to expand nationwide coverage, revitalise T2’s service portfolio and provide customers with improved digital experiences.

He noted that the modernisation was scheduled to be completed in the coming months, positioning T2 for long-term growth in Nigeria’s fast-evolving telecommunications sector.

Speaking, Jiang Junyong, Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Nigeria Carrier Business, said Huawei was committed to supporting T2 in its renewed growth drive.

Junyong said: “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation and excellence.

“We are bringing world-class solutions to help T2 build a resilient, high-performance core network that will support next-generation services and long-term growth.”

He said that the project was the first phase of a larger transformation plan by T2, which recently unveiled a refreshed corporate and consumer identity.

The initiative is expected to expand nationwide coverage, revitalise T2’s service portfolio and provide customers with improved digital experiences.

The modernisation is scheduled to be completed in the coming months, positioning T2 for long-term growth in Nigeria’s fast-evolving telecommunications sector.

Post Views: 2