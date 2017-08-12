T. B. Joshua receives Paraguay’s highest honor

Barely twenty four hours after his historical arrival in the country of Paraguay in South America, internationally renowned Nigerian Prophet, T.B. Joshua, has been awarded Paraguay’s Highest Honour, National Order of Merit, by the Paraguayan Government.

The philanthropic clergy is said to be highly revered in the country.

Joshua’s crusade began in Paraguay on Friday.

It is expected to continue and end on Saturday (today).

Several international visitors were said to have made hotel bookings for the event.

Most of the hotels in the capital, Asuncion, were reported to have been declared filled.

It would be recalled that Joshua has held crusades in Columbia and Peru and they were huge successes.