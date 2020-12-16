SystemSpecs, Africa’s leading financial technology and human capital solutions firm and the provider of Remita, Paylink and HumanManager, has emerged the payment technology company of the year at the 2020 edition of the Nigerian Business Leadership Awards.

The annual event, which is organised by BusinessDay newspaper, held in Lagos.

The award is in recognition of SystemSpecs’ pioneering and sustained work in payment technology innovation, disruption and deep ecosystem play across many tiers and sectors within the financial and technology industries in Nigeria.

The annual Nigerian Business Leadership Awards is BusinessDay’s most prestigious award ceremony, which is focused on identifying and celebrating best performing businesses and CEOs across different sectors in Nigeria.

Receiving the award on behalf of SystemSpecs, Executive Director, Strategy, ‘Deremi Atanda, said: “We are quite humbled and excited at the same time for the recognition of our team’s contributions over the years to the transformation of the payment landscape across different walks of life and diverse segments of the Nigerian economy.

“We remain committed to leading with innovation and deepening industry partnerships so we can continue to provide reliable payment solutions and services that enable individuals, SMEs, larger corporates, governments, integrators and aggregators across Nigeria and the African continent to easily achieve their objectives.

Founded by John Obaro almost 30 years ago, SystemSpecs is one of Nigeria’s pioneer software technology firms.

The company is recognised as an industry leader in the e-commerce and human capital management solutions and services categories with its paylink.ng and HumanManager brands.

This in addition to its payment technology industry leadership recognition through its Remita brand.

