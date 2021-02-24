SystemSpecs’ Executive Director, Deremi Atanda, has urged Nigerian youths to develop the much needed capacity to accelerate economic growth in the country.

The Executive Director added that technology, creativity, sustainability and global competitiveness should be the main drivers of innovation, particularly in the post-COVID-19 era.

Atanda said this during the economic outlook virtual conference organised recently by the Junior Chamber Institute, with the theme: “Nigeria in 2021: Navigating Uncertainty, Harnessing and Creating opportunities.”

Delivering a keynote address on how to drive future growth through innovation and youth pragmatism, he said: “If there is work to be done, it must be done. Young people should set in motion Nigeria’s economic growth agenda by garnering relevant skills and using such knowledge to foster positive change in various segments of the society.

“While everyone must commit to being the best in their professions and other spheres of influence, there is also the call for collective effort and assertiveness to withstand daunting challenges that beset the Nigerian path.”

According to Atanda, there is no doubt that young people in Nigeria are among the brightest in the world, but more young must rise to the occasion and indeed take the future.

He noted that one of the ways of doing this is not to be mere armchair critics, but be active stakeholders in the Nigerian Project.

He said these even as he encouraged them to also actively participate in the political process.

SystemSpecs is one of Africa’s leading software technology firms, known as an industry leader in payment technology and human capital management solutions and services, especially with its Remita, HumanManager and Paylink.ng product brands.

The Junior Chamber International is an organisation of young and active under-40 career professionals, entrepreneurs and public-spirited individuals desirous of making positive impact in their communities.