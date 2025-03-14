Syringe factory: Lagos pledges to protect manufacturers’ interest

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has reiterated the state’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for indigenous businesses to thrive, particularly in the healthcare sector.

He made the pledge at the inauguration of the O-Care Disposable Syringes Factory, an initiative by Transgreen Nigeria Limited, on Thursday.

The governor was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, at the event in Amuwo-Odofin area of the state

Sanwo-Olu noted that the inauguration of the factory marked a significant milestone in Nigeria’s journey toward self-reliance in healthcare manufacturing.

He said that through strategic investments in infrastructure, power supply, and policy reforms, his administration aimed to support initiatives that would drive industrialisation and economic growth.

He said: “Healthcare is a critical pillar of the administration’s development agenda, and the realisation of the O-Care Disposable Syringes facility aligns with the vision for a healthier and more prosperous Lagos.

“The establishment of this factory demonstrates the power of collaboration between the government and private sector in addressing critical gaps in the healthcare system.”

Sanwo-Olu commended Transgreen Nigeria Limited for its vision and dedication in establishing the state-of-the-art factory.

The governor described O-Care Disposable Syringes factory as not just a manufacturing plant but a symbol of innovation, resilience, and commitment to excellence.

He added: “By producing high-quality syringes locally, it reduces our dependency on imports, creates jobs for our people, and ensures that essential medical supplies are always within reach.

“The facility supports the state’s broader goal of economic diversification by fostering industrial growth in Lagos.

“It also complements the 2025 ‘Budget of Sustainability’, which prioritises infrastructure development, human capital investment, and environmental sustainability.”

In his remarks, Cyprian Orakpo, Managing Director, Transgreen Nigeria Limited, reaffirmed commitment to scaling up operations and expanding the range of medical products manufactured.

Orakpo pledged to create more jobs and contribute to the economic development of Lagos state and Nigeria.

According to him, the O-Care Disposable Syringes facility has a daily production capacity of 750,000 units, making it a significant contributor to meeting the healthcare needs of Nigeria while reducing dependence on foreign imports.

He emphasised the company’s vision of becoming a world-class manufacturer of medical consumables by 2032.

Orakpo, however, drew attention to the challenges faced by manufacturers in Nigeria, including access to capital, high power costs, and infrastructure obstacles.

He made several pleas to the state government, including infrastructure development, elimination of illegal tolls that cause revenue losses for the state and manufacturers.

“There is a need for more partnership and patronage between the government and local manufacturers, particularly in the health sector to guarantee health security for residents,” he said.

Orakpo also urged the Minister of Health, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, and others to implement the Executive Order 2024 on Health, which, he believes, would benefit local manufacturers.

Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, wife of the Lagos State Governor, said the establishment of the factory remained a significant boost to the Lagos State Government’s THEMES Agenda.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu noted that it would strengthen the healthcare sector and ensure access to essential medical infrastructure for residents.

He said: “The local production of medical syringes is a critical component of our healthcare system.

“With this state-of-the-art facility, Lagos will benefit from a steady and reliable supply of high-quality medical syringes, reducing our dependence on costly imports that are sometimes unavailable or unreliable.”

