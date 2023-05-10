Syria resumes diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia

Syrian Foreign Ministry has announced the resumption of its diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia following a reciprocal move from the kingdom.

The Ministry said in a statement that the decision to reopen the mission emanates from the deep ties between both countries and the people’s aspirations.

According to the statement, it is important to enhance bilateral relations between Arab countries to serve the joint Arab work.

The Syrian move came after Saudi Arabia announced the reopening of its diplomatic mission in Syria earlier on Tuesday, indicating that both countries have normalised relations.

On Sunday, Arab Foreign Ministers decided during a meeting in Cairo to readmit Syria to the Arab League after 12 years of suspension.

On April 12, the Syrian Foreign Ministry announced that Syria and Saudi Arabia had agreed to resume consular services and air flights between the two countries after the minister visited Riyadh for the first time since 2011.