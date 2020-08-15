The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a two-man cattle syndicate operating within Katsina city.

This was revealed in a statement by the Command’s spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, on Saturday.

Isah said on Wednesday at about 2pm, based on credible intelligence, the operatives of the State Intelligence Bureau succeeded in arresting, Abdullahi Saidu, 40, of Gobirawa Village, and Jafaru Aminu, 50. of Unguwar Nachibi, all of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State in possession of 12 stolen cows.

According to the statement, in the course of investigation, the suspects all confessed to have received the cows from the bandits along Faskari LGA of Katsina State axis within Birnin Gwari of Kaduna State with the intent to dispose of them.

The command added that investigation was ongoing.