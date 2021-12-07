Sylvester Oromoni: Police arrest three Dowen College students

Three students of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos State have been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command as investigation begins into the death of a 12-year-old student of the school, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr.

The Command’s Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, disclosed the development to Channels Television on Tuesday.

Odumosi said three of the five students mentioned by Oromoni before he died are already in custody and cooperating with the police in their findings.

Although he did not give the identities of those in custody, he insisted that they are key suspects.

Oromoni told his relatives before he died that he was beaten by six senior students of the school for refusing to join a cult group.

This was contrary to the position of the school that he suffered a hip injury while playing football.