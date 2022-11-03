Sylvester Oromoni: Ijaw leaders urge speedy court judgement

Ijaw leaders in Lagos have called for speedy court judgement of the case of Sylvester Oromoni, who was a student of Dowen College, Lagos State.

Regent Youmor, Coordinator and ex-president, Ijaw Community in Lagos, revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Youmor, who spoke in Lagos on Wednesday, said the unfortunate incident was more of a moral issue than legal.

Youmor said that the Ijaw community wants an expedited court judgement for Oromoni in order to bury his corpse.

He said that it was against the culture and traditions of Ijaw people to keep a young man’s corpse without burial for a year.

He said that the right thing to do was to bury the corpse so that the soul could rest peacefully.

NAN reports that Oromoni died on November 30, 2021.

His family is alleging that he died from injuries he sustained in an attack by five senior students of Dowen College for refusing to join a cult.

The family also alleges he was forced to drink a substance by his attackers.

Advice by the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions released on January 4, 2022, however, disputed the allegations.

It stated that an autopsy revealed the cause of the student’s death as acute bacterial pneumonia due to severe sepsis.

Youmor said: “The case is a sensitive case involving a corpse that is yet to be buried.

“We, therefore, appeal that judgement be passed speedily in order for the corpse soul to rest peacefully.”

He said that the Ijaw leaders in Lagos want to see justice done on the case and speedily too because there were spiritual implications for not burying a young child that died mysteriously.

Among those calling for speedy judgement included Ebitimi Dio-Posibi, who said angry reactions from various elders and youth organisations trailed the delay by the judiciary in concluding investigation one year after.

Dio-Posibi said that due to long judicial process, the youth had yet to be buried against Ijaw tradition and culture which was causing the elders great concern.

Henry Oyobolo, immediate past Chairman of Ijaw Youths Council, Lagos State chapter, said it was almost one year since his death under mysterious circumstances.

Oyobolo said that up till now, the fact finding court, which started in Epe since January, had yet to conclude its assignment.

He said that this was quite frustrating and the Ijaw people were not happy.

Youmor said that the Ijaw leaders in Lagos, in unison, plead with the investigative court for quick dispensation of justice as justice delayed was justice denied.

He prayed for the soul of their departed bright star to rest in peace.

