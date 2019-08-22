The newly appointed Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has assumed duties with a pledge to reposition and chart a way forward for the Nigerian petroleum sector.

A statement on Wednesday by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, said Sylva pledged to work with experts at the National Oil Company and the other departments and agencies under the Ministry to move the sector forward.

In a welcome ceremony for Sylva at the NNPC Towers in Abuja, the new Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, who was accompanied by his wife, Alanyingi Sylva, stated that with the calibre of workforce in the Ministry, he was sure that the nation’s oil and gas sector would move to the next level.

Sylva, who is a former Governor of Bayelsa State, brings on the job several years of cognate experience in the petroleum sector.

The new Minister of State contributed profoundly to the institution of the Amnesty Programme in the Niger Delta region which, over time, has led to restoration of peace in the oil producing areas of Nigeria.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, reassured Sylva of the readiness of all members of staff in the Ministry to support him to succeed in the onerous task of transforming the Nigerian oil and gas sector for the good of all stakeholders.

On hand to welcome the Minister at the brief ceremony were the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari; Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Training Development Fund, Dr. Bello Aliyu Gusau; and the Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Equalisation Fund, Alhaji Ahmed Bobboi, amongst others.