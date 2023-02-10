S*x and intimacy ideas for valentine, by Tiwa Says

Valentine’s day is around the corner again! Though I’m a firm believer in the fact that love should be celebrated every day, it is wholesome that a day is set aside as a reminder for the expression and appreciation of love.

It is especially necessary at the moment to show love to one another because we live in a difficult world as it is.

Reminding ourselves of our humanity by showing love will go a long way in making, if just that day, a better one. No matter how bad things are with you, there is always someone having it worse. So reach out and be your brother’s keeper this season.

This time more than ever is the time for couples to stick close to each other. Everyone needs somebody this season. I know the pressure is daunting but this may be a good time to rekindle the lost flame.

You may want to surprise your partner with something different and special. For this purpose, I have a few tips.

Get lingerie: We know men are moved by sight so it won’t be a bad idea to get a set of new lingerie. Taking them off will be a delight for him. Add sex toys to the mix: Getting a few sex toys for yourself and even for your man could help spice things up this Valentine’s day. Send sexy photos: Take sexy pictures of yourself and send them to your partner to build sexual tension and anticipation for what is to come. Start the day with some oral fun: Wake him/her up with a stimulating oral play or use some oil and give him/her a sexy massage with a very happy ending. It’s always a great way to start the day. Try some role play: Dress up in something different and play the part. Role-play is an exciting fantasy that can be enjoyed between partners. Experiment with nonpenetrative sex: You can experiment with other parts of each other’s body to get pleasure without penetration. Try something new: Enjoying a new experience together is one of the surest ways to light things up. Add a little kink: You may want to get kinky with your partner and it is not a bad idea but it is important to start small and not rush things. Blindfolding is a simple way to introduce the kink. It also adds a fun power dynamic: being that the blindfolded partner can be dominated by the one doing the blindfolding. Temperature play is not a bad idea: You can explore temperature play by using an ice cube and running it over your partner’s erogenous zones (or vice versa). You can also gently drizzle candle wax over your partner’s body parts. All these should be done with consent, of course. Moderation is key. Also, make sure not to burn yourself or your partner. Switch roles: If you’re the submissive partner, be the one to initiate sex this time. If you’re the more dominant partner, let your partner take the lead. You might find that you like being ravished. Play some sexy card games: Sexy card games are always a fun addition. The point is to get you two talking, laughing and enjoying one another’s company, but with a naughty twist. Some might be tough to answer, but it will only make things more interesting. Experiment with edging: Edging is an orgasm controller, where you delay your partner’s orgasm repeatedly. Bring your partner to the brink of orgasm, allow the intensity to decrease, and then do the same thing all over again. This will not only make the orgasm more intense, but the sex will last longer. Try new sex positions: Sex can get boring and monotonous after a while, especially with couples who have been together for a while. This period is a good time to try out new styles.

Here are a few styles to try:

A. FACEOFF: his position checks every box, with eye contact, plenty of body contact, and proximity to your partner. This kind of closeness is major for intimacy between partners, which helps foster trust and acceptance. Plus, if you’re the partner on top, you’ve got total control over the depth of penetration.

B. CHAIRMAN: This head-to-head contact is ideal for upping sensuality. This style is especially good if “eargasm” is your thing. While your partner’s seated on you, lean close to their ear and give them a bit of dirty talk for a next-level turn-on. You can also reach around your partner for a bit of nipple play or reach down to caress their clit.

C. PROPPED UP: Throwing in the use of some props or sexy objects during your Valentine’s Day romp can up the ante and provide even more stimulation and pleasure. With proper positioning, pillows can make a cozy little fort for you to use as a love nest. They can also support the neck, back, and hips to get into more adventurous positions.

D. 69: Oral sex is very intimate, so you can’t just do it with anyone. Still, that doesn’t mean you can’t spice things up a bit. Try bringing in a sex toy that mimics the feel of oral sex. You can give your jaw a break and offer your partner the Valentine’s Day gift of multiple vibration speeds and mouth-like sensations. Or you can go the natural way. …Whatever works for you.

E. JACKKNIFE: We all love the missionary style and there are many ways to spice it up. Pulling one knee close to your chest during penetration so that your partner can get a better angle and more depth. Plus, this will give you more room to touch yourself while they do extra stimulation.

F. TWO HALVES, ONE HOLE: If you want to try something new this Valentine’s Day, consider this your move. You might feel like you’re far away, but that’s the appeal here: The position gives you both nice views of each other’s full naked bodies, and you have control over the depth, speed and angle of the thrusts.

Whatever you decide to do, remember pleasure is the goal. So if it is not pleasurable, you probably shouldn’t be doing it. Let me reiterate that communication is the key here. Constant and honest communication between partners can only foster a bond and create the platform for a better and more pleasurable sex life.

