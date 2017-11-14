Sweden dump Italy out of World Cup

Italy, four time champions are out of the Russia World Cup.

They were dumped out by Sweden after failing to overturn at San Siro a 0-1 deficit suffered in the first leg of the play-off.

A determined Italian squad found the Swedish Defence impregnable.

They came so near hitting the net, but stubborn Sweden refused to cave in.

The Italians had 75 per cent of possession and 23 attempts on goal, yet they could not turn their dominance into a vital goal.

The Swedes were just too magnificent defending their first leg advantage.

Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen, captain Andreas Granqvist and Co did enough to help their nation over the line and into their first world finals participation since Germany 2006.

The Russian edition marks the first time the Italians would be missing in the FIFA tournament since 1958.