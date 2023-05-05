The Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has kicked against the swearing in of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu before the conclusion of the suit before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

Onaiyekan made his position on the February 25, 2023 election known when he spoke on Channels Television on Thursday.

The Eagle Online recalls that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party in the poll, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, had approached the PEPT after the polls, challenging the declaration of Tinubu as the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Onaiyekan, who spoke on Thursday in an interview with Channels Television, said: “There are cases in court that have not been disposed of.

“That is why we are in an anomalous situation.

“We have a president-elect whose election is being challenged and the court is handling it.

“I’m still waiting for the court to tell me who won the election.

“It doesn’t make much sense to be swearing in people when they are still in court.

“I know it has happened with governors but the outcome has really not been the best of all cases.

“I think we need to review our election process so we do have a winner who will be sworn in and whom everybody would rally around.

“It is a pity that it is taking longer for the court to come to its decision.

“My problem is that the whole system of our election must be properly reviewed so that it would be easier for winners to emerge according to the wishes of the people.

“It is not right to have a system that is constantly contested.

“We should find out why every election is being contested.”