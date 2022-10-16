Swavey: Actor hits mourners, accuses them of being hypocritical 

An actor, Uche Maduagwu, has hit at those mourning late Big Brother Naija housemate, Patrick Fakoya, aka Rico Swavey passing, challenging that how many of the complimentary messages from the mourners while the deceased was still alive.

Maduagwu threw the challenge in a post on his Instagram account.

“I read some of the poems and I laughed. Rico was a musician, how many of you posted his music or supported him? You are coming out to write poems. What did you do to help him when he was alive? Even when he was in the hospital, you couldn’t contribute money for his treatment; instead, you were doing a fundraiser.

“I knew this guy even before he entered the BBNaija house. He was like a brother to me. How many of you posted his music? But now that he is dead, you are all trying to act like you care. If it is to celebrate your fellow colleagues, you won’t. It is only to announce bad news. That is all you know how to do.”

Maduagwu’s comments has however drawn mixed reactions. Among the posts read: @cyndy_oa commented, “What pains me more is that this guy released a song, but none of his colleagues reposted it. Check out all his previous posts, the number of engagement is far lesser than the engagement today after his demise. Everyone is complaining about the Nigerian government but what these celebrities are doing is something else.”

Another reaction from Martha Mikosa said, “What about you Uche? You knew Rico before BBN, yet, you never posted his work. You and the people you are calling out are in the same WhatsApp group.”

Ajah Chiamaka wrote, “They should let him rest in peace.”

Recall that Swavey passed away Thursday after he was involved in an auto crash.