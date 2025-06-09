SWAN unveils 60th anniversary logo

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has officially unveiled its 60th anniversary logo.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the logo sets the stage for a series of celebratory events marking six decades of commitment to excellence in sports journalism, advocacy, and development.

Founded in 1964, SWAN has grown into a cornerstone of sports reportage and promotion in Nigeria.

The unveiling ceremony, held at the Association’s headquarters, showcased the commemorative logo — a striking design in green and white, incorporating the number “60” alongside the iconic SWAN emblem.

A ribbon inscribed with “Years Anniversary” underscores the significance of the milestone.

SWAN President, Isaiah Benjamin hailed the unveiling as a defining moment in the Association’s history.

“As we unveil this logo, we are not just celebrating the past 60 years, but also reigniting our collective commitment to professionalism, integrity, and the promotion of sports through responsible journalism,” he said.

According to Benjamin, the anniversary celebrations — slated for October — will feature an array of events.

These include public lectures, awards ceremonies, sports activities for media professionals, tributes to sports legends, and a gala night to honour long-time supporters and contributors to SWAN’s mission.

NAN also reports that the celebration coincides with Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, adding to the national significance of the commemoration.

In its 60 years of existence, SWAN has played a pivotal role in shaping the sports media landscape, championing the cause of ethical reporting, and influencing policy discussions on sports governance and inclusion at all levels.

The SWAN president called on media professionals, stakeholders, partners, and the general public to join in honouring its landmark achievement and support its vision for continued growth and impact.

