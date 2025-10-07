SWAN sets up media committee for 60th anniversary

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has inaugurated a Media and Publicity Committee to drive awareness and coverage of its 60th anniversary celebration scheduled to hold from October 29 to 31, 2025 in Abuja.

This was contained in an appointment letter signed by the President of SWAN, Isaiah Benjamin, and the Secretary-General, Ikenna Okonkwo.

According to the letter released on Monday, the seven-member Diamond Jubilee media team would be chaired by Chimezie Anaso, Chairman of the Anambra State Chapter of SWAN, and Emmanuel Akpan, Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Chapter, who is to serve as the Vice Chairman.

Other members include Hembadoon Rosario, the Chairman of the Benue State Chapter and Secretary; Ahmed Amshi, Vice President (North East); and Jacob Onjewu, Secretary of the Kaduna State Chapter, alongside two graphics and infographics experts.

The letter reads that the committee’s appointment takes effect from October 6 and will remain in place after the anniversary as a standing committee.

The letter reads: “We write to formally convey your appointment as the Chairman and members of the Media/Publicity Committee for the SWAN Diamond Jubilee and Beyond.

“The appointment is based on members’ proven track record of dedication, creativity and positive results.

“The committee is expected to collaborate with print, online and electronic media platforms to promote the SWAN@60 celebrations through consistent and engaging content.

“It will also develop innovative strategies for effective content generation and dissemination ahead of the anniversary, and ensure that SWAN’s official website remains vibrant and updated with relevant information.”

The letter also urged committee members to uphold the highest standards of integrity, confidentiality, and professionalism in all interactions.