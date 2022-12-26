SWAN set to organise para-military games in Ekiti

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ekiti chapter, is set to resuscitate the Paramilitary Games in the state, especially with support from the Ekiti Commissioner of Police, Morenikeji Adesina.

Adesina assured SWAN of support Monday, while receiving the delegation of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), led by its Chairman, Ayodeji Ogunsakin, in his office in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital city.

The Police Commissioner described sports as not just a unifying factor, but also an avenue to strengthen synergy as well as a stronger working relationship among officers of the various military organisations.

The police Chief, who vowed to support the proposed Ekiti Paramilitary Games, urged men of the Nigeria Police Force to be good ambassadors before and during the games.

Earlier, theLOC Chairman, Ayodeji Ogunsakin, informed the police Commissioner that the gesture to organise the Paramilitary Games is in line with what is obtainable in some other states where SWAN has organised similar events.

Ogunsakin, who is the immediate past chairman of SWAN in Ekiti, said the benefits of sports among all classes of people, including military men and women, could not be over-emphasized .

He said the competition, which will feature at least five games organised by SWAN Ekiti, in collaboration with the Ekiti Sports Council, will take place between January 26 and January 28, 2023, at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado-Ekiti.

He urged the CP to kindly use his good offices to convince Heads of other military organisations to key into the games.

He also disclosed that heads of other military organizations are expected to be visited in due course, while registration by participating organizations will begin on Jan. 3, 2023.

In attendance at the meeting with the CP were representatives from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Service, Peace Corps of Nigeria and the Ekiti Chairman of SWAN, Alhaji Qozeem Oladapo, among others.





