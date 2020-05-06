The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Kwara State Chapter has renewed call on the state government to immortalise late Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Rashidi Yekini.

This was contained in a statement on Wednesday in Ilorin by the state Secretary of the association, Olayinka Owolewa.

The body, while commending the state Governor, Malam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for his interventions in the sports sector since he assumed office, appealed to him to either name a stand at the Main Bowl of the Kwara Stadium Complex or name a competition to be sponsored by the state government after him.

Owolewa, who reminded that Yekini was a native of Ira in Oyun Local Government Area of the state, recalled that he shone like a million stars during his playing days with the Super Eagles and in Portugal with Vitoria Setubal.

He died eight years ago in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, after retiring from football.

The statement said: “We are appealing to His Excellency, to please consider naming a part of the stadium stand, if not the stadium after the late Goal King.

“No doubt, Yekini put the name of the state on the world map during his playing days.

“He played 58 times and scored 37 goals for the Super Eagles and no one has beaten this record till date.”

The statement also appealed to the State Government to assist his mother, Alhaja Sikiratu Yekini, who needs every care or attention any aged person would need at the moment.

The body also appealed to well to do Nigerians to also extend their hands of fellowship to the aged woman in Ijagbo, near Offa in Kwara State.