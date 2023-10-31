SWAN President inaugurates reconciliation committee for FCT

The President of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Isaiah Benjamin, Monday, inaugurated a seven-man Peace and Reconciliation Committee to look into issues regarding sporting media professionals in the Federal Capital Territory.The committee chaired by Suleiman is made up of members who are veterans in the media profession.

They had served the association in various capacities in both state and National levels.



Members of the Committee include Ahaziah Suleiman, Lucky Osawode, Ben Ogbemudia, Gani Oloyede, Victor Iroele, Asueliemen Osasuyi and Paul Atte.



Inaugurating the committee in the presence of some members of the National Executive Committee including Secretary-General Amb. Ikenna Okonkwo and National Financial Secretary, Ijeoma Peter-Nwante at SWAN corporate headquarters in Abuja, the President enjoined its members to passionately look into issues which led to certain disagreements within the chapter with a view to profering lasting solution.



While underscoring the importance of unity and high ethical standards in the day-to-day professional conduct said, “As a leadership, we are committed to ensuring harmonious co-existence of SWAN members in various states vis-a-vis partnering with stakeholders to promote sporting activities in all parts of the country.

“And we can only achieve peace and foster better understanding among ourselves when we work together. It’s my desire for the committee after reaching out to relevant SWAN stakeholders to come up with possible recommendations that will lead to the resolution of all issues so that everyone will unite as one family just as it used to be.



“Let me make it very clear that as sports writers, we don’t have any issue whatsoever with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ). I’m personally a committed member of the NUJ and will continue to be, the same way interested SWAN members are too.



“So I also want to use this opportunity to call on our colleagues in FCT to give the committee maximum support within the shortest time possible to actualise this mandate. I’m so optimistic that together we will take our association to higher heights.”



Thereafter, members of the committee, one after the other took time out to share ideas amidst previous progressive experiences that had propelled SWAN upwards since its inception in 1964.



Specifically, the Committee Chairman, Suleiman, immediate past Executive Director Voice of Nigeria (VON), assured of their readiness to work effectively in a bid to achieve the needed result adding, “We as SWAN members are the only ones to fix our issues, it’s a family affair and we will resolve all our differences.”