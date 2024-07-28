SWAN mourns Ifeanyi Ubah, Iwuanyanwu, condole families

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria has expressed shock over the demise of its Patron, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who died on Saturday.



SWAN in a statement by its President, Isaiah Benjamin, through the Association’s Secretary-General, Amb. Ikenna Okonkwo, described Senator Ubah’s demise as devastating.



The SWAN President said the serving Senator’s death has created wide vacuum within the sporting sector as he had invested prominently as a football club owner amidst his numerous philanthropic supports to the youth, women and all.



He said, “Senator Ifeanyi Ubah is one man who has done so much in uplifting Nigerian sports.



“Aside being a football club owner, Distinguished Senator Ubah has been sponsoring numerous sporting activities in his state and parts of the country.



“He is such a detrabilised Nigerian who knows no bound. He is such a committed and passionate man who believes in raising men and women.



“The entire sporting media are saddened by his passage. However, we are consoled by his ubiquitous impacts while he was alive.”

The number one Sports Writer in Nigeria also commiserated with his family, community Nnewi, Anambra State Government and the Nigeria Senate over Senator Ubah’s death, while urging those related and associated with him to honour him by keep his legacies alive.



He then prayed God to give his wife, children and everyone connected to him the fortitude to bear the loss.



Senator Ubah, 52, passed on in London, United Kingdom.



Meanwhile, SWAN has also mourned the passage of Patriarch and President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.



Chief Iwuanyanwu who died on Thursday, aged 82, was also a football club owner for several years, and was dedicated to Sports development.



“Nigeria has lost one of its finest humanitarians who used Sports as a veritable means of touching lives.



“His life and times were full of fond memories especially for those his resources impacted their careers,” President Benjamin said.

