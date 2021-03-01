The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter on Monday commenced the sale of forms for members wishing to contest in its 2021 elections scheduled for March 26.

Femi Solaja, Chairman, Lagos SWAN 2021 Electoral Committee, said in a statement that completed forms were expected to be submitted by March 12 with bank teller and attached attestation letter duly signed and stamped by the candidate’s media organization.

Solaja listed the positions available for the elections as chairman, vice chairman, secretary, financial secretary, treasurer, assistant secretary and internal auditor.

He said interested members could obtain the form at SWAN Lagos State Secretariat, National Stadium, Surulere or receive a copy via email.

He said: “To make the purchase of forms easier for members, intending applicants can pay the fee, scan a copy of the teller and send it to [email protected].

“Upon receiving alert, a copy of the form will be sent to such person for onward downloading and completion.”

Solaja said March 15 to 19 would serve as a period of collation, screening, verification and receiving of objections/petitions.

He also listed the prices of forms as follows: chairman N30,000, vice chairman N25,000, secretary N25,000, assistant Secretary N20,000, Financial Secretary N20,000, Treasurer N20,000 and Internal Auditor N20,000.