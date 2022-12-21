SWAN congratulates Tony Nezianya on election as NOC PRO

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in Lagos has congratulated Tony Nezianya, one of its former chairmen, on his re-election as Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC).

Debo Oshundun, Chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the association, also congratulated other members of the NOC board which emerged last Thursday in Jalingo.

In the congratulatory message issued Tuesday, Oshundun said he and his colleagues not only in Lagos but across Nigeria, believe Nezianya’s re-election will return vibrancy into NOC’s Public Relations Unit.

“I must commend the delegates at the NOC board elections for electing Nezianya, a former Chairman of Lagos SWAN.

“I believe his election, which is a re-election, will bring back vibrancy into the public relations unit of NOC.

“The experience the new PRO gathered over 30 years of practising journalism will come in handy in managing the image of NOC.

“He is a former Head of the Sports Desk at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and has twice been the PRO of the NOC. This will help to strengthen the cordial relationship between sports writers and the NOC,” Oshundun said.

The Lagos SWAN Chairman also congratulated other members of the NOC board over their success at the elective Congress.

“I will also want to congratulate other elected executive members of the NOC, led by Habu Gumel, the President.

“Electing Gumel for a record fifth time shows the confidence the Nigeria Olympic family has in him.”

He then urged Gumel to channel his wealth of experience and connection in the international sports federations to ensure more Nigerians secure positions on the boards of various international Federations.

The Lagos SWAN Chairman also commended the immediate-past Secretary-General of NOC, Olabanji Oladapo, who voluntarily retired from actively serving the Olympic Movement at the age of 70.

He pointed out that Oladapo’s service was full of meritorious contributions to the Olympic Movement in Nigeria.

“I must commend Oladapo for his contributions to the Olympic Movement in Nigeria, for running a controversy-free secretariat and for having a good relationship with Lagos SWAN.

“We never had any problem with him in the accreditation of our members for the coverage of major games.

“He also facilitated seminars and trainings for our members,” Oshundun noted.

The Lagos SWAN chairman then called on Tunde Popoola, the newly-elected Secretary-General, to sustain the relationship between the NOC and sports journalists.

The 2022 NOC Elective Congress was held Thursday in Jalingo.