Subscribe
en English
af Afrikaansar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchel Greekha Hausaiw Hebrewig Igboit Italianko Koreanml Malayalampt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishyo Yoruba
Sport

Svitolina knocks Halep out of US Open

By No Comments2 Mins Read

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina swept past former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep into the quarter-finals of the US Open.

Ukrainian Svitolina is yet to drop a set this fortnight and recovered from a break down to take the first against the 12th seed.

Halep hit back from one break down in the second but Svitolina broke the Romanian’s resistance by converting a third break point to win a pivotal seventh game.

The Olympic bronze medallist, still searching for a first grand-slam title, went on to wrap up a 6-3 6-3 victory.

“It was a great match, I was excited going into it because I know what a big fighter Simona is,” Svitolina said in her on-court interview.

“I knew I would have to play my best and I’m extremely happy with the win.”

Defeat continued a below-par set of results for Halep at Flushing Meadows as she was in the second week for only the second time and has just one semi-final appearance to her name in 2015.

The 29-year-old has endured an injury-hit season and said: “I’ve been a little bit tired after three good matches here.

The 29-year-old has endured an injury-hit season and said: “I’ve been a little bit tired after three good matches here.

“When you don’t have many matches, you always are a little bit stressed before the match. But overall I think I did a good job here and I’m looking forward actually with positive thoughts.”

Svitolina will play Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez, who took out a second former champion, Angelique Kerber in a thriller on Louis Armstrong.

Fernandez, the conqueror of Naomi Osaka in round three, came from a set down to win 4-6 7-6 (5) 6-2.

Share.

Related Posts