The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi, has strongly condemned the suspension of the licences of African Independent Television and RayPower FM by the National Broadcasting Commission.

Speaking with newsmen on Saturday at the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, Obi said it was anachronistic to hear such news in this time and age.

He described the development as “an affront on the freedom of the press and speech as enshrined in our constitution.”

The former Anambra State Governor said more than 20 years of uninterrupted democracy in the country is worth celebrating, but “the news of affront on any type of freedom, rather than offer reasons to celebrate democracy reminds Nigerians about the better-forgotten years of military dictatorship and brutality.”

He hailed the court judgement suspending the NBC action, noting that the communication media seen as an enemy by the authorities often turn out to be the ones to be appreciated when history finally gives its verdict.

In another development, Obi condoled the Managing Director of ThisDay newspaper, Eniola Bello, on the death of his wife, Helen Eniola-Bello.

He prayed for the repose of her soul and for God to grant her loved ones, especially her husband, the strength to bear the loss with equanimity.