Suspense heightens as Naija Super 8 unveils Wildcards

Flykite Productions, organisers of the Naija Super 8, has announced that the two wildcard teams selected to participate in the maiden edition of the Naija Super 8 and the tournament draws will be unveiled on June 29, 2023 in a live broadcast show at the SuperSport Studios in Lagos.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Wednesday by the organisers, Flykite Productions.

According to the statement, the two wildcard teams were selected based on stringent criteria that would be revealed alongside the tournament draws live on Africa Sports On at 7pm on SuperSport Variety 4 (DStv ch. 209) and SuperSport Select 2 (GOtv ch. 64).

Jenkins Alumona, Managing Director, Flykite Productions, assured that the wildcard teams will complement the clubs that have already qualified for Naija Super 8 finals through the play-offs, which ended at the Eket Township Stadium in Akwa Ibom State on Sunday.

The clubs are Lobi Stars, Remo Stars, Yobe Desert Stars, Enyimba Football Club, Katsina United and Rivers United.



Alumona said: “This tournament remains committed to providing football fans an ultimate stadium experience and this is why we have prudently selected two wildcard teams that will strengthen the quality of the tournament and play exciting football that would enrich the stadium experience for the fans using stringent parameters that will be explained at the draws.

“From what we saw at the play-off games, I am excited about this tournament and I can assure the fans that they are set for unrivalled local football experience when Naija Super 8 tournament commences.”

Naija Super 8 tournament will be held at Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos State from July 7 to 16.

The games, which will feature musical performances by top Afrobeats acts, will broadcast live on SuperSport.

Naija Super 8 is organised by Flykite Productions in partnership with MultiChoice Nigeria and sponsors, MTN, Hero Lager, DStv, GOtv, SuperSport, Moniepoint, Pepsi and Custodian Assurance.

