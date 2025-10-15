Suspended PDP scribe dumps party amid deepening crisis

Sa’idu Adamu, the suspended Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, has announced his resignation from the party amid an alleged deepening crisis.

The secretary of the party disclosed this to the public in a statement he made available to newsmen on Monday in Kaduna, the Kaduna State capital.

According to Adamu, the party had strayed too far from the ideals and vision he once embraced, making it impossible to continue serving with integrity.

The former lawmaker, who previously served in the Kaduna State House of Assembly and held the position of Commissioner for Information four times, lamented the PDP’s deepening leadership crises.

He cited lingering and bitter factionalism, and the mass exit of experienced members, many of whom had defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also Read:

He said: “The persistent crises within our party, the erosion of internal democracy, and the glaring factionalisation have crippled our unity, destroyed trust, and rendered meaningful political engagement impossible.”

Adamu explained that his decision followed extensive consultations with his family, political associates, and allies who shared his concerns over the party’s deteriorating state.

“I have an earnest desire to operate in a political environment that upholds fairness, values loyalty, and promotes genuine service to the people of Kaduna State,” he added.

He stressed that his resignation was not driven by personal ambition but by principle, citing what he described as a “toxic and counterproductive” party culture.

While expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve, Adamu said the PDP’s current state made his continued membership untenable.

His departure, he said, was not out of personal ambition but a principled stance against a party culture that has become toxic and counterproductive.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the PDP in Kaduna State had earlier suspended Adamu over allegations of gross misconduct and anti-party activities.

Maria Dogo, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna on October 7, 2025.

Dogo said the suspension was in line with the provisions of Articles 58(1)(h) and 57(3) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

She said: “The decision was reached on Monday, October 6, 2025, during a meeting of the State Working Committee (SWC) held at the party’s secretariat in Kaduna.

“The suspension, which takes immediate effect, will last for one month pending the outcome of investigations and subsequent decisions of the party.

“During this period, Hon. Sa’idu Adamu is hereby barred from participating in any party activity at all levels.”

The party assured members and the public of its commitment to internal discipline, fairness, and justice under the leadership of the State Chairman, Edward Percy Masha.

“The ongoing efforts of the State Working Committee are aimed at strengthening the party’s structures and ensuring accountability across all ranks,” Dogo added.