Abidemi Rufai, popularly known as Ruffy, the suspended aide to the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has failed to meet his bail conditions in the United States of America.

According to The Nation, a Federal Magistrates’ in New York had rejected the bail application after appearing before Magistrate Ramon Reyes on Wednesday.

Rufai’s lawyer, Michael Barrows of Garden City, New York, said the suspect’s brother, Alaba Rufai, who is listed in the court records, told the court that he could not afford the $300,000 surety bond for his bail.

It was learnt that Rufai’s brother also refused to serve as his third-party custodian.

He will be transported to the Western District of Washington where his trial will begin.